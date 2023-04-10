Skip to main content
Keith Olbermann Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran sports and news broadcaster Keith Olbermann has signed with Buchwald.

Olbermann is the host of the podcast Countdown with Keith Olbermann for iHeart. The podcast, which averages more than 1 million downloads per month, includes a news-driven mix featuring his trademark “Special Comment” segment, and his readings from the works of James Thurber.

Olbermann’s career spans multiple networks including ESPN, CNN, Fox Sports, TBS, Current TV and MSNBC, where he hosted the long-running nightly news and analysis program Countdown with Keith Olbermann. He helped launch startups like ESPN Radio, Fox Sports Net and RKO Radio, and hosted news, politics and sports programming for ABC.

He also anchored election nights for MSNBC and the World Series for Fox.

Olbermann is the winner of three Edward R. Murrow Awards and author of six books, the first of which was published when he was 14.

