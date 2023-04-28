Keesha Sharp Joins Taye Diggs In ‘Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy’ For BET+

EXCLUSIVE: Keesha Sharp (Power Book II: Ghost) is set as a lead opposite Taye Diggs in BET+ true crime film series Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy, from Mona Scott-Young of Monami Productions and Eric Tomosunas of Swirl Films. It is set to debut on BET+ later this year.

Courtney Miller will direct, based on Ron Stodghill’s book Redbone: Money, Malice and Murder in Atlanta. Gregory R. Anderson will pen the script.

Atlanta Playboy follows Lance (Diggs), a successful Atlanta businessman, renowned in equal measure for both revolutionizing the city’s 911 system, and his womanizing ways. When he is found murdered in his own home, questions and allegations abound as to who might have wanted him dead. An investigation into the murder is launched which reveals the truths and suspicions behind Lance’s professional and personal life. Was it a business rival, threatened by Lance’s bid for a big contract? Was it a scorned lover jealous of the place occupied in Lance’s bed? The film, much like the book, reconstructs Lance’s life as told by the various players in it.

Sharp will play Blair Herndon, Lance’s (Diggs) ex-wife.

Scott-Young and Tomosunas executive produce, and Stodghill serves as co-executive producer with Stephanie R. Gayle of Monami Productions and Abbey MacDonald of Swirl Films. Ron Robinson and Keith Neal of Swirl Films serve as producers.

Brian Rikuda and Devin Griffin also produce. Lorisa Bates and Marvin Neil serve as co-executive Producers. John Baldasare and Noelle Broussard serve as consulting producers all for BET Films.

Sharp can currently be seen as a regular on Power Book II: Ghost and soon will be seen opposite Courtney B. Vance in Showtime film Heist 88. Sharp also was a series regular on Fox’s Lethal Weapon. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Vault Entertainment.