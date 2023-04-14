Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli To Headline King’s Coronation Concert

Katy Perry, Take That, Andrea Bocelli, and Lionel Richie are the headline names announced as the first stars set to appear at King Charles III’s coronation concert, taking place the day after his installment.

The event will be held on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, and classical-soul composer-producer Alexis Ffrench will also be performing at the celebration.

Show producer BBC Studios said additional names will be confirmed. The show was reportedly struggling weeks ago to attract name talent, with decliners alleging political and scheduling reasons.

Robbie Williams is not expected to perform with Take That band members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. The show is something of a reunion for the group, who have not performed as a unit in years.

The show anticipates saluting the four nations of the UK, with community choirs and singing groups forming a mass Coronation Choir.

“The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth,” the BBC said in a statement.