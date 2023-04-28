Karl Lagerfeld Doc To Prime Video; ITV Re-Ups ‘The 1% Club; ProSiebenSat.1 CFO — Global Briefs

Prime Video Picks Up Karl Lagerfeld Doc

Cineflix Rights has acquired international rights to the feature documentary The Mysterious Mr. Lagerfeld from Finestripe Productions and presold the film to Prime Video Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The doc, which debuted in the UK on BBC Two, tells the story of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld who led the French fashion house Chanel for almost four decades. BAFTA-award winner Michael Waldman directs. The deal with Prime Video was brokered by Lucinda Gergley-Garner, SVP, Sales, North America and German Speaking Territories, Cineflix Rights. Catherine McCormick, VP Acquisitions at Cineflix Rights, said: “Karl Lagerfeld is such a recognisable, global icon who fascinates audiences and we’re already seeing a lot of international demand — as evidenced already with Prime Video’s early commitment to the film.”

ITV Greenlights Bumper Third Season of ‘The 1% Club’

ITV has greenlit a third season of The 1% Club and doubled episode length. The network has put in a 16-episode order of the show, which has rated well on Saturday nights. Hosted by Lee Mack, the show sees 100 contestants begin each episode – but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000 ($125,000), contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right. It has also sold to France, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Israel and Australia. “Establishing a new game show and finding an audience is no easy task in such a competitive field, but the combination of The 1% Club’s unique, inclusive format and our host Lee’s brilliantly spontaneous interaction with the studio audience has proved a big hit with viewers,” said ITV commissioner Satmohan Panesar.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Names New CFO

German broadcast giant ProSiebenSat.1 Media has named Martin Mildner as CFO after Ralf Peter Gierig resigned yesterday by mutual agreement with the board. He had been with the company for 20 years. Mildner was most recently CFO of United Internet, where he took group subsidiary IONOS public. This is his media role, as he was previously with the Otto Group and began his career as a lawyer and tax advisor. Yesterday, ProSiebenSat.1 revealed full-year revenues for 2022 of €4.16B ($4.58B), down on the previous year’s €4.5B. EBITDA decreased to €678M from €841M the year prior.