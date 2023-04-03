‘Justified: City Primeval’ World Premiere, ‘Outlander’ Panel & More Set For Opening Of ATX TV Festival

The world premiere of FX’s Justified: City Primeval is among the events scheduled for Opening Night of Season 12 of the ATX TV Festival, which runs June 1-4 in Austin.

From showrunners/executive producers Dave Andron and Michael Dinner based on the novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the eight-part limited series picks up 15 years after U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) left the hollers of Kentucky in FX’s Justified. A conversation with creatives and cast will follow the screening.

Also slated for the fest’s opener are a Dawson’s Creek 25th Anniversary Screening and Conversation presented by Sony Pictures Television Studios. Confirmed panelists include Liz Tigelaar (Tiny Beautiful Things, Little Fires Everywhere), Rina Mimoun (Mistresses, Everwood), Gina Fattore (Dare Me, Parenthood), Anna Fricke (Walker, Being Human), Maggie Friedman (Firefly Lane, Witches of East End), and moderator Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), with additional panelists to be announced soon.

In celebration of “World Outlander Day” on June 1, Opening Day will feature a conversation with the cast & creatives of Outlander, including an exclusive first look Season 7, which returns to Starz on June 16. Confirmed panelists will be announced soon.

The line-up also includes a conversation with Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen and a panel with the women of The Good Doctor with co-showrunner/executive producer Liz Friedman, executive producer Erin Gunn, and cast members Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, and Bria Samoné Henderson.

Also on tap: a screening for Amazon Freevee’s original comedy Primo and inside look at the streamer’s Jury Duty.

Additionally, Universal Studio Group returns to the fest with a panel conversation for Funny AF, with creator/showrunner/executive producer Shea Serrano (Primo), actor Joel Kim Booster (Loot), actor Jerrie Johnson (Harlem), and co-creator/showrunner/writer/executive producer Sam Means (Mulligan). The festival will also feature the World Premiere of Season 2 of Everyone Is Doing Great, followed by a conversation with the creatives and cast.

More information on programming and registration can be found here.