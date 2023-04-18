Juliette Binoche, Tom Courtenay, Anna Calder-Marshall & Florence Hunt Lead Lance Hammer Comeback Movie ‘Queen At Sea’ For ‘Supernova’ Outfit The Bureau

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Juliette Binoche (The English Patient), Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner Tom Courtenay (Doctor Zhivago), Emmy winner Anna Calder-Marshall (Wuthering Heights) and Bridgerton breakout Florence Hunt are currently filming under-the-radar feature drama Queen At Sea in the UK.

Plot is largely being kept under wraps but we understand Binoche will play a woman who moves back to London with her teenage daughter (Hunt) amid concern for her ageing mother (Calder-Marshall).

The film will mark the second feature for writer-director Lance Hammer who 15 years ago made his debut with well-received Sundance drama Ballast, which won two awards in Park City, and played a host of festivals before winning the filmmaker a Gotham award for breakthrough director and garnering six Indie Sprit nominations.

Hammer, now in his 50s, went quiet after his debut 15 years ago so there will be intrigue around his second feature. Prior to Ballast the filmmaker was assistant art director on Joel Coen’s The Man Who Wasn’t There and had VFX and digital design credits on Practical Magic, Batman & Robin and Batman Forever.

Producing is 45 Years, Supernova and The Strays outfit The Bureau. DoP is Adolpho Veloso (Jockey).

The project reunites The Bureau with Courtenay after they collaborated on breakout British hit 45 Years, which took $14.5M and scored an Oscar nomination back in 2015.

Binoche last year starred in HBO Max’s The Staircase and will next be seen in Cannes Film Festival drama The Pot Au Feu. UK veteran Courtenay last year starred in family adventure The Railway Children Return. Calder-Marshall recently played Boris Johnson’s mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl in Sky series This England. Hunt made her screen debut as Hyacinth Bridgerton in Netflix’s smash series Bridgerton.