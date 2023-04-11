Julie Bowen To Lead Peacock’s Satanic Panic Thriller Series ‘Hysteria!’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winning actress Julie Bowen (Modern Family) will star in Peacock’s coming-of-age thriller Hysteria!

Bowen will play the role of Linda Campbell, the mother of a teenage outcast. Linda experiences a series of supernatural disturbances that force her to question everything she knows about her son, as well as the growing threat of Satanism in their small Midwestern town.

Written and executive produced by Matthew Scott Kane, Hysteria! explores America’s dark history of mass hysteria through the shocking story of the teenage Satanic Panic. The series follows a group of 1980s high school misfits as they exploit the growing hysteria around teen occult activity.

Per the logline, When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Alongside Kane, John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner will also executive produce. Jordan Vogt-Roberts is set to direct the first episode.

Bowen is best known for her portrayal of Claire Dunphy in ABC’s hit comedy series Modern Family, a role that earned her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Additional TV credits include ER, Boston Legal and Lost. On the big screen, she’s appeared in Happy Gilmore, Multiplicity and Horrible Bosses, among others. She is repped by Liberman/Zerman Management and CAA.