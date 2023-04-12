Julianna Margulies, Shonda Rhimes & Andy Cohen Among Celebrities Supporting ‘Let America Read’ Campaign Amid Book Ban Concerns

Chloë Grace Moretz, Julia Roberts, Connie Britton, Sterling K. Brown, Julianna Margulies, Selma Blair, Shonda Rhimes, Andy Cohen, and many other public figures are coming together to support the #LetAmericaRead campaign amid the book bans in some states in America.

The initiative comes from CAA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), in partnership with the non-partisan group Campaign for Our Shared Future.

“History is clear: good ideas are strengthened through contest, as governments are through debate. Since time immemorial, book banning has been the refuge of leaders who fear that their arguments and writs cannot withstand scrutiny. Its violence is born of weakness. And we are not a weak people – fighting book bans is an act of patriotism and a show of strength,” stated Emmy Award-winning actress, Julianna Margulies.

Between July 2021 and June 2022, 2,571 unique books that fairly address issues of race, gender, and culture in age-appropriate ways were at risk of being banned from classroom and library shelves by state or local officials.

“I am a reader. I think all books have some value, but the life-changing books that have fought for that space in the school Canon of literature, they represent what has been so vital to America. Eli Wiesel’s books and “The Diary of Anne Frank” taught me the importance of never forgetting. And to keep tragedies alive in writing teaches the resilience we have. They went through it and they wrote about it so one day we won’t have to,” stated actress Selma Blair.

States including Florida, Arizona, Iowa, Texas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Oklahoma, have proposed or passed legislation to eliminate some books. The book titles at risk include Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Beloved”, Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “The Diary of Anne Frank”, and “The 1619 Project”, a Pulitzer Prize-winning report from The New York Times on the legacy of slavery in the U.S.

CAA Foundation Executive Deborah Marcus says, “This current wave of book banning in the U.S. is an issue that we all need to be deeply concerned about. Librarians and teachers across the country are being targeted, threatened, and fired for putting books on shelves that are age-appropriate, historically sound, and reflective of society during the time periods in which they were set. The bans and these tactics pose a direct threat to the health of our entire educational ecosystem and to our democracy.”

Campaign for Our Shared Future Executive Director, Heather Harding, Ed.D. added, “Books have the power to introduce us to new places, cultures, and perspectives. But right now students across the country are facing empty bookshelves in their classrooms and school libraries. Books that have been read for generations are being banned by extremists who appoint themselves judge and jury on what’s appropriate for everyone else.”

To learn more about #LetAmericaRead, the dangers of book bans, and actions you can take, visit the website here.