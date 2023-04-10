Julián Figueroa Cause Of Death Revealed By Mother Maribel Guardia

Julián Figueroa’s cause of death has been revealed by his mother Maribel Guardia a day after the singer and actor was found unconscious at his home.

Guardia, who is a beloved star in México, broke her silence on social media giving details of her son’s death.

“I’m sorry to have to report the departure of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately has left us,” she wrote on Instagram. “They found him unconscious in his room while I was [working] in the theater. They called 911 and when the ambulance and police got here they found him lifeless, with no trail of violence.”

Guardia continued, “Medical personal say he died of acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.”

Guardia asked the media to respect her privacy during this “painful moment” but “appreciates all the messages of support and love” she has received. Funeral services will be held privately.

Figueroa was was 27 years old.

Although Figueroa was mostly-known for singing, being the heir of legendary musician Joan Sebastian who died in 2015, he also had some acting credits. He recently appeared in the popular Univision primetime telenovela Mi Camino es Amarte and in 2016 he played his father during his youth in the bio series Por Siempre Joan Sebastian.

Figueroa’s music will be featured in the upcoming film Centurion: The Dancing Stallion. Executive producers George Gamble and Nancy White Gamble released a statement following news of Figueroa’s death.

“We were honored to have seen Julián’s superb talents firsthand—composing, singing, and performing with our horses,” read the statement. “He was kind, caring, a loving son, father, and loving friend; he was a true gentleman. We were exceptionally proud of his work on behalf of our film, and even more proud of the good man he was. Julián, you were an Angel on Earth, and live on as Angel in Heaven. Our love, support, and prayers are with your family. Rest in peace dear friend.”