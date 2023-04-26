Julia Hart On Board To Direct Adaptation Of ‘My Lovely Wife’ At Netflix With Jordan Horowitz Producing

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Julia Hart is set to direct an adaptation of the 2019 Samantha Downing novel The Lovely Wife at Netflix. Hart will also co-write the script with Jordan Horowitz, who is producing along with Automatic, Vertigo and OHQ.

Netflix had no comment.

Described as Mr. and Mrs. Smith meets Dexter, the story follows ordinary suburban spouses who keep their relationship alive by committing serial murders and getting away with it.

Hart beat out a number of directors for the coveted job. She got her first big break after directing Miss Stevens starring Lily Rabe. Other recent credits include Stargirl and Fast Color.

She is repped by CAA.

