Judge Judy’s New Freevee Courtroom Series ‘Tribunal Justice’ Sets Premiere; Drops Trailer Featuring Byrd’s Return

The new Amazon Freevee original series Tribunal Justice is set to premiere with three episodes on June 9 in the U.S., UK, Germany and Austria and new episodes released every weekday through December 1. The first official trailer for the Judge Judy Sheindlin-created show is available above, featuring judges Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker and Adam Levy — with the return of bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd.

On Tribunal Justice, viewers will see a panel of three judges adjudicating real cases to be debated and decided by DiMango, Acker and Levy. In addition to Byrd, Cassandra Britt will also serve as a court bailiff.

The series reunites DiMango and Acker, who presided over the court in another Sheindlin series, Hot Bench.

DiMango is a former New York State Supreme Court Justice and Administrative Judge of the New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Term, Kings County. Acker is an experienced civil litigator and former Judge Pro Tem in Los Angeles. Levy is a former Putnam County District Attorney and an instructor for the National Institute for Trial Advocacy and New York Prosecutors Training Institute.

Tribunal Justice is created and executive produced by Sheindlin and co-executive produced by Sandra Allen. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer. Sheindlin has found success on Freevee with her first streaming series Judge Judy, with Seasons 1 and 2 available to stream. New episodes air through June 9.

