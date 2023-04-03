Josie Totah Joins Barbie Ferreira & Dacre Montgomery In ‘Faces Of Death’ Update; Legendary Horror Begins Filming This Month

EXCLUSIVE: Josie Totah (Saved By The Bell) has joined Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria) and Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things) in the “reimagining” of 1978 horror Faces Of Death, which will begin filming this month.

The Legendary Entertainment update of John Alan Schwartz’s controversial but commercially successful movie, is being co-written by Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber and directed by Goldhaber.

The original, shown in a documentary-like style centers on pathologist Francis B. Gröss and includes a variety of footage showing gruesome ways of dying. Some of the most iconic scenes were faked, but it also included pre-existing video footage of real deaths or the aftermath of death.

Angry Films’ Don Murphy and Susan Montford will produce the update with Divide/Conquer’s Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath. Mazzei and Rick Benattar are executive producers and Cory Kaplan and Derek Bishé will co-produce.

Totah is best known for her role as co-star and producer on Peacock’s reboot of Saved By The Bell for which she was nominated for a Critics Choice Award. She also appeared in Sundance breakout Other People, and Amy Poehler-directed Netflix feature Moxie. Earlier in her career, she starred in the NBC comedy series Champions created by Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy.

Mazzei and Goldhaber previously said: “Faces Of Death was one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online.”

Mazzei and Goldhaber previously collaborated on How To Blow Up A Pipeline, which was acquired by Neon at Toronto last year, Cam in 2018, and 50 States Of Fright in 2020.

Inception and The Dark Knight outfit Legendary is gearing up for the launch of Dune: Part Two and The Toxic Avenger, among others.

Totah is represented by WME and Entertainment 360.