Joshua Henry Signs With Liebman Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Grammy and three-time Tony Award nominee, Joshua Henry has signed with Liebman Entertainment for management.

Henry most recently starred as Gaston in ABC’s Beauty And The Beast: A 30th Celebration special and in Lin Manuel Miranda’s feature Tick, Tick….Boom! alongside Andrew Garfield.

He appeared in Steven Knight’s Apple drama series See. He can also be seen in a starring role in the action pic American Renegades for Luc Besson/EuropaCorp opposite JK Simmons and Sullivan Stapleton.

On the stage, Henry most recently starred in the Grammy-winning, Broadway revival of Into the Woods alongside Phillipa Soo and also was in the cast of Waitress as the charming Dr. Pomatter. He made his Tony nominated Broadway run as Billy Bigelow in a revival of Carousel for producer Scott Rudin and director Jack O’Brien. He also portrayed Aaron Burr in Hamilton, in Chicago and on the first U.S. tour. Joshua has also starred on Broadway as Noble Sissle in George C. Wolfe’s Tony-nominated musical Shuffle Along opposite Audra McDonald.

Henry was last seen on Broadway in his Tony-nominated turn opposite Sutton Foster in the musical Violet. He also received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations for his performance. He was previously nominated for a Tony Award for his starring role in Susan Stroman’s The Scottsboro Boys.

Henry continues to be repped by UTA and Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo.