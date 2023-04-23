Josh Brolin Poses Nude To Say Season 2 Of Prime Video’s ‘Outer Range’ Is “Taking Things In A Different Direction”

Josh Brolin is stripping down what it means to make a neo-western for Amazon Prime Video.

While on location for Outer Range, a drama that stars Brolin as a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family, Brolin is photographed in his birthday suit while relaxing between takes on the second season. He also teases what fans can expect from the series now being run by Charles Murray (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage), who took over for creator Brian Watkins in October when the series was renewed.

“Prepping for a scene for “Outer Range” Season 2,” Brolin wrote on his Instagram page. “We are taking things in a different direction now. It’s a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all. Power of example is everything, so examples we are. We aren’t supposed to post photos from the show but this isn’t really during the show, but rather lunch outside in the beautiful Santa Fe desert. Thank you @brianbowensmith for documenting our most private moments on the set.”

The eight-episode first season kicked off in April of 2022 and followed the Abbotts as they coped with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They were pushed closer to the brink when the Tillersons, owners of the profit-driven neighboring ranch, made a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture.

Besides Brolin, the cast includes Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone).

Executive producers are Murray, Watkins, Brolin, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey and Brad Pitt.