Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley & Richard Madden To Star In Amazon Studios’ ‘Killer Heat’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden are set to headline Amazon Studios’ Killer Heat, from director Philippe Lacôte.

The film follows twin brothers who are caught in a violent love triangle on a remote Greek island. A damaged detective, known as “The Jealousy Man,” is called in to investigate.

Pic is based on Jo Nesbø’s short story The Jealousy Man, off a script written by Roberto Bentivegna (House of Gucci), with revisions by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies; Treason). Makeready’s Brad Weston is producing the film, with Nesbø (bestselling Harry Hole book series), Niclas Salomonsson, Gordon-Levitt, Tom Karnowski and Makeready’s Collin Creighton executive producing. Makeready’s Oscar Montemayor will associate produce.

Cameras roll in May in Crete, with Faliro House serving as the local production entity.

Gordon-Levitt (Inception, Looper) recently appeared in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face and will next be seen in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and John Carney’s Flora and Son, the latter of which premiered to rave reviews at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Woodley starred in Alexander Payne’s The Descendants, The Fault In Our Stars, The Spectacular Now and most recently in an Emmy-nominated performance on Big Little Lies. Later this year, she will be seen in Dirty Money opposite Seth Rogen and Paul Dano for Sony as well as Ferrari opposite Adam Driver for Michael Mann. She will also star in the comedy Robots opposite Jack Whitehall for Neon. On the television side, Woodley will star in the series Three Women, adapted from Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling novel.

Madden played Robb Stark in Game of Thrones. He’ll next star in a leading role opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Prime Video’s series Citadel, set to release April 28. Previously, he starred opposite Gemma Chan and Angelina Jolie in The Eternals for Marvel, Rocketman for Paramount, Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner 1917, and Disney’s Cinderella. On the television side, Madden starred in a leading role in the BBC miniseries Bodyguard for which he earned a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama. His additional credits include Medici, Masters of Florence, Klondike and Lady Chatterley’s Lover. In theater, Madden starred as Romeo opposite Lily James in the West End stage production of Romeo and Juliet, which was later seen in cinemas.

Lacôte directed and wrote Night of the Kings, which premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival where it won the Amplify Voices Award. The film was acquired by Neon and received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding International Motion Picture.

