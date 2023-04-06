Skip to main content
Disney Sets Asad Ayaz As First-Ever Chief Brand Officer
Joseph Baena Joins Luke Hemsworth, Morgan Freeman In Action Film ‘Gunner’

Joseph Baena joins 'Gunner' action movie
Joseph Baena Ethan Miller/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Baena (Chariot) will star alongside Luke Hemsworth and Morgan Freeman in the action film Gunner, directed by Dimitri Logothetis (Jiu Jitsu), which is now in production in Alabama.

The film penned by Logothetis and Gary Scott Thompson (The Fast and the Furious) follows Special forces veteran Lee Gunner (Hemsworth) as he takes his two boys on a camping trip, where the boys stumble upon a fentanyl lab and are kidnapped by drug runners. Unfortunately for the drug runners, Lee will stop at nothing to get his boys back safely, going up against not only the criminal cartel, but the FBI and local police as well, using the full force of his deadly abilities to reunite his family.

Baena will portray Wally, a young, wet-behind-the-ears Deputy Sheriff. Pic’s producers include Joel Shapiro (Killerman), Logothetis, magiCity Studios and Acme Rocket Fuel.

Baena is a rising actor who has previously been seen starring alongside Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar and John Malkovich in the indie sci-fi thriller Chariot, also appearing in the topical coming-of-age drama, Bully High. Also coming up for the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who competed with Daniella Karagach on the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, is the holiday film Athena Saves Christmas, in which he’ll appear opposite Cuba Gooding Jr.

The actor is repped by manager Henry Penzi.

Read More About:

2 Comments

