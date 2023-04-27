Jonathan Majors Agrees To Protection Order For Alleged Domestic Violence Victim Ahead Of Hearing Next Month

The alleged victim in a domestic violence incident with Jonathan Majors has been granted a full temporary order of protection by a New York judge, and the Creed III actor is in full agreement with the measure.

“Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel,” revealed the Manhattan District Attorney’s office Thursday. “At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted.”

The order directs Majors to have no contact with the alleged victim. It remains in effect until at least the next court hearing, which is currently scheduled for May 9.

“This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him,” the actor’s attorney Priya Chaudhry tells Deadline of why the defense went along with the order.

Even as Majors had been dropped by manager Entertainment 360 and publicist The Lede Company, as Deadline exclusively reported, and lost film and ad roles since his March 25 arrest, Chaudhry has continued to insist her client is not guilty. In fact, the lawyer has said that Majors is the victim here, not the aggressor.

“We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors’ innocence,” Chaudhry added today. “In fact, we recently provided a forensic medical opinion from a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Doctor and Trauma Specialist who has examined the photos and videos of the woman and concludes, without hesitation, that the woman did not have any injuries at the nightclub and the injuries she later sustained did not come from Mr. Majors (and could not have come from the way the woman described). In fact, the forensic medical expert’s opinion shows that the woman is lying,” she said.

“It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case,” Chaundhry also said. As well as repeatedly claiming that Majors is innocent, in the past week, the lawyer sent a letter to the judge in the matter citing bodycam footage and accusing one of the NYPD officers who arrived on the scene that night at Majors apartment of “coaching” the alleged victim “to accuse Mr. Majors of assault, even pantomiming what she should say.”

The DA’s office did not comment on Chaudhry’s latest assertion.

Although it is confirmed that Majors was the one to call 911, the actor was arrested on March 25 after being “involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” according to the NYPD at the time. The victim was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck.” Having been taken to jail that night, Majors appeared in front of a judge early on March 26 and was released.

Facing multiple counts of harassment and assault from D.A. Alvin Bragg’s team, Majors’ hearing next month will see law enforcement lay out their case in full. The alleged victim is the only individual right now that prosecutors plan to bring up at that session, sources tell me.

Majors continues to be represented by WME.