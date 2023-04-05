Apple Lands Jonah Hill’s Keanu Reeves-Led Dark Comedy ‘Outcome’ 

Apple Original Films has landed Academy Award nominee Jonah Hill’s newest directorial effort Outcome in a competitive situation, Deadline can confirm. Keanu Reeves (John Wick franchise) is in negotiations to star alongside Hill in the film, marking his follow-up to Mid90s, as we were first to tell you.

The dark comedy penned by Hill and Ezra Woods will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.

Apple Studios is producing alongside Matt Dines and Hill under their Strong Baby banner. The project reteams Hill and Apple following their partnership on a Grateful Dead biopic from Martin Scorsese‘s Sikelia Productions, which is currently in development. Scorsese will direct the film from a script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, with Hill set to star and produce for Strong Baby, alongside Dines.

Most recently releasing the hit Netflix comedy You People starring Hill, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy and more as well as Hill’s critically acclaimed Netflix documentary Stutz, Strong Baby is currently in production on the A24 film Y2K helmed by SNL alum Kyle Mooney — a project starring Jaeden Martell and Rachel Zegler, which we were first to report on.

