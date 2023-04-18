Skip to main content
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Documentary & Partygate Scandal Drama On Channel 4 Slate

Depp V Heard
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s blockbuster legal bust-up will be the focus of a three-part Channel 4 documentary, as the British broadcaster unveiled a “provocative” slate of new titles.

Depp V Heard (working title) is billed as the first “in-depth” examination of the defamation trial last year, in which the Pirates of the Caribbean actor emerged victorious.

The series is produced by Bitachon365, a Fulwell 73 label founded by Blowing LA producer Sheldon Lazarus, and Empress Films, which made Netflix documentary The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes.

Emma Cooper, who earned a BAFTA nomination for Mystery of Marilyn Monroe, will direct. The series blends courtroom footage, news sources, existing interview footage, and user generated content from to explore some of the biggest moments of the trial.

Other shows on Channel 4’s slate include Partygate: The True Story from Halcyons Heart Films, which will dramatize a national scandal over lockdown rules. The docudrama will juxtapose the revelery in 10 Downing Street with the hard realities of Covid restrictions in the rest of the country.

Elsewhere, Davina McCall will explore the unspoken side-effects of contraceptive medication in Fine Stripe’s The Pill and Brook Lapping will investigate the vexed gender identity debate in Gender Wars.

Spun Gold will disclose the Secrets of the Female Orgasm, and Rosie Jones, a comedian who has cerebral palsy, will challenge perceptions about disability in Rosie Jones: Am I Retard? from Twofour.

