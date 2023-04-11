John Turturro Joins ‘Live From Mount Olympus’ Scripted Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Scripted podcast Live from Mount Olympus has added John Turturro to its cast.

The series, which was created by Julie Burstein and comes from the Onassis Foundation and PRX, tells the stories of stories of Greek myths.

The season will dramatize the story of Atalanta, who is abandoned at birth in the deep forest, where all expect her to perish. Instead, she’s adopted by a mama bear, who raises her as her own. As Atalanta grows, she knows she is loved but senses that she is different—she doesn’t look like her brother and sister, she runs on two legs faster than they can on four, she has no fur of her own. But if she’s not a bear, then what is she?

Artemis teaches the bear girl how to hunt, Athena teaches her the finer points of human society, and Atalanta becomes a skilled archer, ready for adventure. She joins the greatest champions in Greece, who are furious about having a girl in their midst, to hunt a wild boar ravaging Calydon. Atalanta surprises them all. Confronted by so many people who urge her to follow the rules, Atalanta has to fight to forge her own path, and to discover who she is and where she belongs.

Turturro will guest star as Atalanta’s Father, King Iasus with Joanne Hernandez as Atalanta and André De Shields reprising his role as Hermes.

Rachel Chavkin, Zhailon Levingston, Ahmad Simmons and Keenan Tyler Oliphant co-direct the series, which also features performers from The Team, which co-produces.

The third season of Live from Mount Olympus returns on April 18. It will feature eight episodes.

The series is created and produced by Julie Burstein, and executive produced by Karen Brooks Hopkins. It is written by Nathan Yungerberg.