John Regan Dies: Bassist With Peter Frampton, Rolling Stones, Ace Frehley Was 71

John Regan, a master bass player whose resume included stints with Peter Frampton, Ace Frehley, Billy Idol, the Rolling Stones, and David Bowie, died Friday at 71 in New York State. No cause was given.

Wife Cathy Merring-Regan issued a statement, which was shared on Facebook by a family friend.

“It is with the greatest sorrow and sadness that I let you all know John passed away this afternoon,” the statement reads. “So many people have posted messages of love and condolences on his phone. I am trying to figure out how to post on any of his [Facebook] pages. I appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers. One of his favorite quotes was ‘All that you can take with you is that which you’ve given away. From reading your messages, I know he gave much away and so much love was sent to him. He passed suddenly, but that was his wish.”

Peter Frampton posted a salute in a series of tweets.

“There might only be a handful, if that, of people who come into your world and truly enrich your life. I have lost one of my closest buddies. He certainly enriched my life because of the person and the great player he was. John Regan was the best of us,” Frampton wrote.

In addition to Frampton, Regan played with on-and-off Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley from 1984 to 1990, recording “Frehley’s Comet” (1987); “Second Sighting” (1988); and “Trouble Walkin’” (1989).

He also teamed with David Bowie and Mick Jagger on the 1985 single “Dancing in the Street,” and with the Rolling Stones the following year on “Winning Ugly.”

In 2014, Regan cofounded the band Four by Fate, which released its debut album “Relentless” two years later.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy, children Christopher and Jeness, and grandchildren.