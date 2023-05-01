John Oliver Takes Swipe At ‘Fast X’ Tagline & Showcases ‘Magnolia’ Parody With “More Easter Eggs Than In A 10 Episode Marvel TV Show”

John Oliver was back at it on Last Week Tonight making fun of slogans. This time, the late-night talk show host gave his “business daddy” Warner Bros. Discovery a break and instead took a swipe at Fast X.

While discussing immigration to the U.S., Oliver showcased an interview with Joe Biden on Telemundo talking about asylum seekers. At one point in the clip, Biden says he can only imagine having a family member deported and adds, “To me, it’s all about family, beginning, middle and end.”

Oliver then joked, “Yeah, it’s all about family, beginning, middle and end… whatever the f**k that means. A pretty empty phrase from a presidential candidate but, to be honest, a pretty good tagline for Fast X.”

“It’s only mildly less comprehensible than, ‘The end of the road begins,'” Oliver continued.

Last week, Oliver suggested a new slogan for the HBO Max rebrand that is now called Max and set to include programming from Discovery.

“Hey, do you like HBO but want ads, the Property Brothers but also don’t like HBO… Max! There’s entertainment in watching a company die!” Oliver joked.

At the close of Last Week Tonight, Oliver said he had challenged a plumbing company called Radiant that makes parodies of movies to promote their services. Oliver tasked the Texan company to parody Magnolia, the 1999 film by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Radiant accepted the challenge and was able to recreate many moments from the film and adapt including the frog shower, which was now a toilet shower, and the Aimee Mann song that the cast sings at one point.

“There are more easter eggs in this ad than in a ten-episode Marvel TV show,” Oliver said.

Oliver noted the many easter eggs found throughout the parody, including the thermostat set to ninety-nine degrees, which was the year the film was released as well as when the plumbing company was founded.