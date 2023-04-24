John Oliver Comes Up With New Slogan For HBO Max Rebrand: “Max, There’s Entertainment In Watching A Company Die!”

John Oliver is not done taking swipes at the decisions being made by “business daddy” Warner Bros. Discovery. On the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, Oliver came up with a possible slogan for the streaming service Max.

During an episode where Oliver talked about cryptocurrency, he showcased a clip of entrepreneur Do Kwon talking about the volatility of companies in the digital currency space.

“Ninety-five percent are going to die but there’s also entertainment watching companies die,” Kwon said.

Oliver took the opportunity to remind viewers of Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest decision in their efforts to combine streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+ by creating Max.

“I guess he is kind of right, there is entertainment in watching a company die. Incidentally, I believe that’s the new slogan for Max,” Oliver.

The late-night host then delivered the Max pitch adding, “Hey, do you like HBO but want ads, the Property Brothers but also don’t like HBO… Max! There’s entertainment in watching a company die!”

Just last week, Oliver classified the streamer rebrand as Warner Bros. Discovery taking “its content purge up a notch and threw the whole HBO out.”

Max will launch on May 23 in the U.S. with all existing HBO Max subscribers having access to the new service. The service will have three pricing tiers starting at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year for the Max-Ad Lite tier, $15.99 a month, or $149.99 a year for the Max Ad Free tier and $19.99 a month, or $199.99 a year for Max Ultimate Ad Free tier which also includes streaming in 4K.