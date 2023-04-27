Skip to main content
Martin Scorsese Unveils Teaser From ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’, His Apple & Paramount Movie Bound For Cannes

Layoffs Underway At Amazon Studios & Prime Video; About 100 Impacted
John Krasinski’s ‘IF’ Adds Voice Cast Including Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, Vince Vaughn – CinemaCon

Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, and Vince Vaughn
(Clockwise from top left) Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Awkwafina, and Vince Vaughn Getty/Casi Moss/Sam Jones

After unveiling a first look at A Quiet Place: Day One here at CinemaCon on Thursday, John Krasinski teed up a peek at his original family comedy/drama IF. He also announced voice cast including Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, Awkwafina and Vince Vaughn.

They join the previously announced Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr, Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim, Steve Carell and Bobby Moynihan.

Details have been held close to the vest, but the story is based on an original idea of Krasinski’s about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. Krasinski wrote and directs the pic that’s due for release on May 24, 2024.

Said Krasinski, “I had this idea for a movie years ago about imaginary friends” in behind-the-scene footage showed today.

“It’s a live-action Pixar film,” says Reynolds in the footage. His character strikes up a friendship with a young girl.

“I want this movie to be believing in something bigger…and getting you through something bigger, that’s possible,” added Krasinski.

Producers are Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Reynolds and Andrew Form. Exec producers are John J. Kelly, Alexa Ginsburg and George Dewey.

