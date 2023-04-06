John Cena Bodyslams ‘WWE: Recruits’ Docuseries For Roku

John Cena is to feature in and exec produce a WWE docuseries for free streamer Roku.

The platform has greenlit WWE: Recruits (w/t), which follows hopeful young wrestlers on their journey to become WWE Superstars.

The series comes from American Ninja Warrior producer A. Smith & Co. Productions and WWE.

Cena will appear in the series alongside other wrestling stars such as Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Ettore “Big E” Ewan, Bianca Belaire and Ric Flair, which was filming at the recent WrestleMania event in LA.

The eight-part docuseries follows the grueling training, personal triumphs, and life-changing moments of talented young men and women making their professional wrestling dreams a reality. Thousands of pro wrestling hopefuls will be narrowed down to an elite group of candidates going for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton, Ian Mallahan, Dan Baime, and Cena serve as executive producers.

Cena said, “Millions around the world watch and dream of it, but only a handful of extraordinary individuals can become a WWE Superstar. I am so excited to bring WWE: Recruits to The Roku Channel and look forward to giving viewers an exclusive all-access perspective on how the WWE turns the dreams of talented young people into a reality.”

Sean Boyle, Head of Adventure and Exploration Programming, Roku Originals, added, “Roku Original series WWE: Recruits not only unpacks how the WWE transforms unknown athletes into world-renowned stars, but also invites audiences into the lives of an unforgettable group of young people chasing their ultimate dream. We could not be more excited to work with the icon himself, John Cena, as our executive producer and our outstanding partners, the WWE and A. Smith & Co Productions, to share the untold story of this high-stakes world.”

A. Smith & Co. Productions boss Arthur Smith said, “The journey begins here for the next generation of future WWE hopefuls to win a once-in-a-lifetime contract, giving them a platform to shine like never before. In our first time ever partnering with The Roku Channel and WWE, being the starmakers they are, WWE: Recruits is set to be television at its best with the best.”