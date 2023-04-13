Range Media Partners Signs ‘Transparent’ Creator Joey Soloway

EXCLUSIVE: Joey Soloway, the Emmy winner best known for creating, producing, directing and writing the groundbreaking Amazon series Transparent, has signed with Range Media Partners for management.

Inspired by the 2011 coming out of Soloway’s parent, Transparent charts the lives and personal journeys of the members of a Los Angeles family after they learn that their parent is a trans woman. The show was one of the first powerhouse originals to emerge out of Amazon, premiering to universal acclaim and going on to run for five seasons between 2014 and 2019. It in 2015 became Amazon Studios‘ first series to win major awards, as well as the first show produced by a streaming service to win a Golden Globe for Best Series, also over the course of time claiming eight Emmys from 24 nominations, another Globe, three Critics’ Choice Awards, a Peabody, four GLAAD Media Awards and numerous other accolades. Soloway personally collected two Emmys for directing, as well as a DGA Award, a PGA Award, two WGA Award noms, and more.

Soloway has more recently used Transparent as the basis for A Transparent Musical, which takes the story deeper into family history and the history of transness during the Weimar era in Berlin. Soloway co-wrote the book with MJ Kaufman, enlisting their sister, Faith Soloway, who wrote for all seasons of the show and composed songs for its finale, to pen the music and lyrics. The show is set to open at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles in May.

Soloway made their feature directorial debut with the 2013 dramedy Afternoon Delight, starring Kathryn Hahn, Juno Temple, Josh Radnor and Jane Lynch, which won them Sundance’s Directing Award, also co-creating the Prime Video series I Love Dick, starring Hahn and Kevin Bacon. Additional credits for the artist on both the writing and producing fronts include Showtime’s United States of Tara and HBO’s Six Feet Under.

Soloway has also published two memoirs, the first being Tiny Ladies in Shiny Pants — a genre-bending combination of memoir and personal essay, which Simon & Schuster unveiled in 2006. In 2018, Soloway published their follow-up, She Wants It: Desire, Power, and Toppling the Patriarchy, a tale of personal transformation which charts their evolution from straight, married mother of two to identifying as queer and nonbinary. The book was praised by critics and readers alike, also being named as a New York Times Editors’ Choice.

Soloway cofounded 5050by2020, an artist empowerment network and strategic initiative of Time’s Up, and also launched the Disruptors Fellowship, a five-month program awarded to 10 artists of color who also identify as trans and/or non-binary, disabled, undocumented and/or formerly undocumented.

The creative is currently developing several new projects, including a documentary travel series, The Godyssey, which follows their search across the globe to discover Amtlai, the mother of Abraham, who has previously been erased from history. They continue to be represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Range Media Partners is a management and production company founded in 2020, which reps clients spanning film, television, music, literary, tech and activism. Other recent signings include actor-filmmaker Zach Braff (A Good Person), new Hellboy Jack Kesy (of Millennium’s The Crooked Man), Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, TikTok star Monet McMichael, At Midnight writer-producer Giovanni M. Porta, Perry Mason and Halo director Jessica Lowrey, Academy Award-winning actress, producer and director Halle Berry, and director Rachel Lambert, whose Daisy Ridley starrer Sometimes I Think About Dying opened Sundance 2023.