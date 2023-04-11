‘Joe Pickett’: Paramount+ Drops New Trailer, Reveals Season 2 Return Of Neo-Western Drama

The Wyoming game warden will soon be back on patrol: Paramount+ announced the neo-western Joe Pickett will return with two episodes on Sunday, June 4 in the U.S. and Canada.

Following the second season premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Paramount+.

In season two, the Wyoming game warden played by Michael Dorman discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes his is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives.

The series comes from directors, showrunners and executive producers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (Waco, Waco: The Aftermath). Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher serve as executive producers for Red Wagon Entertainment.

C.J. Box, author of The New York Times bestselling book series of the same name, also serves as executive producer.