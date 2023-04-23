‘Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole To Lead Real-Time BBC Drama ‘Nightsleeper’

Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London star Joe Cole has been cast as lead in real-time BBC thriller series Nightsleeper.

He’ll play opposite Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) in the drama, which is from Nick Leather (The Control Room, Mother’s Day). Filming is underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

The BBC first announced the show in December, as we reported here. Set on a sleeper train from the Glasgow to London, the real-time drama follows a government agency desperately trying to intervene as events rapidly escalate onboard. Two strangers (Cole and Roach) are forced to work together to save the lives of disparate group of passengers, as the train hurtles towards “what might quite literally be its final destination.”

Also starring are Alex Ferns (The Devil’s Hour), Sharon Small (The Bay), James Cosmo (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), David Threlfall (Shameless), Daniel Cahill (The Control Room), Lois Chimimba (Vigil), Gabriel Howell (The Fence), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), Leah MacRae (Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years), Adam Mitchell (Mother’s Day), Pamela Nomvete (Andor), Scott Reid (Maxine), Sharon Rooney (Jerk) and Parth Thakerar (Gangs of London).

“It’s a joy to be able to write for this cast of some of the finest acting talent in the UK today,” said Leather. “Our train is a real rollercoaster, a white-knuckle trip through the heart of Britain, and I’m delighted to have them join us for the ride.”

The six-part series is for BBC One and BBC iPlayer and comes from Fremantle-owned Euston Films, the drama indie behind Wreck, The Sister and Dublin Murders.

Euston Managing Director Kate Harwood will executive produce with Leather, and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. Jamie Magnus Stone (Doctor Who, Ten Pound Poms) and John Hayes (Dublin Murders) are the series directors. Leather wrote the scripts, with Laura Grace joining on episodes 4 and 5. Producing is Jonathan Curling (The Sister, Baghdad Central) and Fremantle is handling global distribution.