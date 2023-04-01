Skip to main content
Joe Biden ‘Won’t Attend Coronation Of King Charles II’ In London; Guestlist Remains Unconfirmed

Joe Biden
Joe and Jill Biden attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. Geoff Pugh/Getty Images

King Charles’s upcoming Coronation will be swimming with world leaders and dignitaries, but it has emerged that the US president will not be among them.

British press reports this weekend that Joe Biden will not be attending the ceremony on May 6 in London, citing previous commitments. 

No US president in history has attended the Coronation of the British monarch. However, the Telegraph reports that Biden plans to send a representative for the occasion, either his wife Jill Biden or vice president Kamala Harris. 

The ceremony has been shrunk at the King’s request – whereas his mother received more than 8000 guests at her Coronation in 1953, only 2000 will be invited to attend his ceremony in person.

Other expected heads of state include those of France, Spain, Ireland, Japan and Monaco. 

Meanwhile, the King’s second son, Prince Harry, has yet to confirm his attendance at the ceremony. The date of the Coronation coincides with the fourth birthday of his son Archie. 

