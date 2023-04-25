IATSE Endorses President Joe Biden’s Re-election

IATSE’s General Executive Board voted unanimously today to endorse the re-election of President Joe Biden. The vote came shortly after Biden announced that he would be running for a second term.

“In 2020, President Biden pledged to be the most pro-union president since Franklin D. Roosevelt,” the union said in a statement. “In the opinion of the General Executive Board, he has fulfilled that promise time and again since taking office. Our union has never had a more willing collaborator in the White House. The Biden-Harris Administration has actively sought to include the voices of behind-the-scenes entertainment workers in decisions that impact our industries and workplaces.”

Following the vote, IATSE president Matthew Loeb said: “I am proud to confer this endorsement on behalf of the IATSE General Executive Board and once again stand with President Biden, in the way he has consistently stood with us. President Biden has given IATSE a seat at the table and unprecedented opportunities to weigh-in on policy decisions that stand to impact our members. We have been grateful for his partnership and look forward to continuing our shared fight to better the lives of working people across the country.”

Looking at Biden’s record on issues affecting the union and its members, IATSE pointed out that: