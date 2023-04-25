Joe Biden Confirms He Will Run For Re-Election In 2024

Joe Biden has confirmed he will run for re-election next year. The video can be seen below.

Speculation has abound over the past few weeks over whether Biden will run again and he has confirmed in the past few minutes via a short campaign video.

The announcement was made in a promotional video on a 80-year-old Biden’s Twitter account.

Narrated by the 46th U.S. president, who defeated Donald Trump in 2020, Biden argues that abortion rights, the defence of democracy, voting rights and the social safety net will be among the most important issues on the ballot in 2024.

He says that voters will be faced with the choice of leaving the next generation with “more freedom or less” and “more rights or fewer”.

“Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms, and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights. This is ours,” he says.