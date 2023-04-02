Olivier Awards Winners: Jodie Comer And Paul Mescal Take Home Top Prizes — Updating List

Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer at the Olivier Awards.

Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal are among the big winners at the 2023 Olivier Awards, which are being revealed this evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Scroll down for a list of the winners that will be updated as the names come in.

Comer picked up the Best Actress gong for her West End debut in the well-received legal thriller Prima Facie, which nabbed five nominations overall, including Best New Play and Best Director. The play was penned by Australian-British writer Suzie Miller.

Mescal landed the Best Actor award for his reincarnation of Stanley Kowalski in Rebecca Frecknall’s buzzy adaptation of the classic Tennessee Williams play A Streetcar Named Desire. The play, which has a current tally of three awards this evening, opened at the Almeida Theatre in North London but has since transferred to the West End.

Accepting the award, Mescal paid tribute to Frecknall, describing the British director as his “favorite director.”

“You led us from the start and provoked us to make this play our own,” Mescal said, “but it is entirely yours. It’s born out of your extreme talent.”

Mescal and Comer are both first-time Olivier Award winners. Elsewhere, Mescal’s Streetcar co-star Anjana Vasan picked up the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award, while the play also nabbed the gong for Best Revival.

The Best Director award went to Phelim McDermott for his work on My Neighbour Totoro, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s cult 1988 animated film. Totoro was this year’s most nominated production, with nine nods, including Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, Best Director, Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Original Score, and a Best Actress nod for Mei Mac.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge, a National Theatre production, trailed Totoro with eight nominations, the most for a musical. The production, which is set in Sheffield, England, and premiered in 2019, has one win so far this evening.

The show is being hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who opened proceedings at the Royal Albert Hall with a musical number. This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was handed to Sir Derek Jacobi.

2023 Olivier Awards winners:

Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Best Family Show

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre

Best Costume Design

Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Best Revival

A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production

Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells

Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

The P Word at Bush Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre

Best Actress

Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Actor

Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre

Delta Air Lines Best New Play

Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

Richard Hawley & Tom Deering – Music and Lyrics by Richard Hawley & Orchestrations by Tom Deering – Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre