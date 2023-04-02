Olivier Awards Winners: Jodie Comer And Paul Mescal Take Home Top Prizes — Updating List

Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal are among the big winners at the 2023 Olivier Awards, which are being revealed this evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Scroll down for a list of the winners that will be updated as the names come in.
Comer picked up the Best Actress gong for her West End debut in the well-received legal thriller Prima Facie, which nabbed five nominations overall, including Best New Play and Best Director. The play was penned by Australian-British writer Suzie Miller.
Mescal landed the Best Actor award for his reincarnation of Stanley Kowalski in Rebecca Frecknall’s buzzy adaptation of the classic Tennessee Williams play A Streetcar Named Desire. The play, which has a current tally of three awards this evening, opened at the Almeida Theatre in North London but has since transferred to the West End.
Accepting the award, Mescal paid tribute to Frecknall, describing the British director as his “favorite director.”
“You led us from the start and provoked us to make this play our own,” Mescal said, “but it is entirely yours. It’s born out of your extreme talent.”
Mescal and Comer are both first-time Olivier Award winners. Elsewhere, Mescal’s Streetcar co-star Anjana Vasan picked up the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award, while the play also nabbed the gong for Best Revival.
The Best Director award went to Phelim McDermott for his work on My Neighbour Totoro, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s cult 1988 animated film. Totoro was this year’s most nominated production, with nine nods, including Best Entertainment or Comedy Play, Best Director, Best Theatre Choreographer, Best Original Score, and a Best Actress nod for Mei Mac.
Standing At The Sky’s Edge, a National Theatre production, trailed Totoro with eight nominations, the most for a musical. The production, which is set in Sheffield, England, and premiered in 2019, has one win so far this evening.
The show is being hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who opened proceedings at the Royal Albert Hall with a musical number. This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was handed to Sir Derek Jacobi.
2023 Olivier Awards winners:
Noël Coward Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
Best Family Show
Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre
Best Costume Design
Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
Best Revival
A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production
Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells
Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
The P Word at Bush Theatre
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican Theatre
Best Actress
Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Actor
Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida Theatre
Delta Air Lines Best New Play
Prima Facie at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best New Dance Production
Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
Richard Hawley & Tom Deering – Music and Lyrics by Richard Hawley & Orchestrations by Tom Deering – Standing At The Sky’s Edge at National Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre
