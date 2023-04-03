Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Fremantle HR Boss Exits After Two Decades With Super-Indie

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WWE Confirms Merger With UFC Parent Endeavor To Create $21BN Company
Read the full story

Jodie Comer’s Agent Independent Talent Made $9M Selling Stake In ‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle

Killing Eve
Independent Talent sold its stake in 'Killing Eve' producer Sid Gentle Films last year. BBC America

EXCLUSIVE: Independent Talent, the talent agency that boasts Jodie Comer and Bill Nighy among its clients, has revealed that it made £7.3M ($9M) selling its stake in Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films.

Independent Talent was an early investor in Sid Gentle, holding a 22.05% stake in the production outfit until last October, when BBC Studios took full control of the company.

Financial details of the BBC Studios deal were not disclosed at the time, but a financial filing by Independent Talent on UK Companies House has lifted the lid on the transaction.

Independent Talent pocketed £7.3M from the sale of its take, valuing Sid Gentle at £33.1M following the Emmy-winning success of Killing Eve.

BBC Studios owned 51% of Sid Gentle prior to last year’s deal, meaning it will have paid around £16M for the remaining 49% it did not previously own.

Since the transaction, Sid Gentle has gone on to secure a second season of Extraordinary, the Disney+ superhero series written by newcomer Emma Moran.

Independent Talent’s Companies House filing revealed its revenue stood at £43.2M in the 12 months to March 2022, which was up nearly 60% on £27.5M the previous year. Independent Talent’s pre-tax profit was £4.4M.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad