J.K. Simmons Thriller ‘You Can’t Run Forever’ Gets UK Deal

You Can't Run Forever Signature Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired UK & Irish rights to J.K. Simmons thriller You Can’t Run Forever from Voltage Pictures.

The movie follows a teenage girl (Anaya) struggling with a tragic past who is hunted through the woods by a sociopath (Oscar winner Simmons) on a murderous rampage.

Pic is produced by Randle Schumacher (3 Geezers!) and is directed by Michelle Schumacher (I’m Not Here) from a script co-written with Carolyn Carpenter. Led by Simmons (Whiplash), it also stars Allen Leech (Downton Abbey: A New Era), Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho) and Isabelle Anaya (Donny’s Bar Mitzvah).

The deal was negotiated between Signature’s Director of Acquisitions & Development Elizabeth Williams and Voltage Pictures’ President and COO Jonathan Deckter.

Williams said: “We are delighted to be the UK & Irish home for You Can’t Run Forever and can’t wait for audiences to see the brilliant J.K. Simmons in his most fiery role yet.”

Deckter added: “We’re thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Marc, Liz and the amazing team at Signature. J.K.’s performance under Michelle’s direction is certainly a reminder of his versatile star power.”

