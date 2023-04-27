JK Rowling Megaphones Backlash Against Edinburgh University After It Canceled Screening Of “Anti-Trans” Film ‘Adult Human Female’

Edinburgh University has said it is “disappointed” after it was forced to cancel the screening of a film that examines the clash between female rights and transgender ideology.

Adult Human Female, an independent feature from Reality Matters, was due to be screened on Wednesday, but Edinburgh University halted the event after trans rights advocates staged a protest outside the Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre.

It is the second time the screening has been canceled after UCU Edinburgh, the university union, derailed a similar event last December because it could be “detrimental to the safety and wellbeing of LGBT staff.”

JK Rowling was among those who noted Wednesday’s cancelation, retweeting criticism from Kathleen Stock, an academic who resigned as a Sussex University professor in 2021 amid a trans rights row.

“UCU Edinburgh, helping stop the screening of a film on their own campus. Academic freedom of thought is just of no interest to these people. They are a disgrace,” Stock wrote in a message Rowling shared with her 14M followers on Twitter.

Protesters stood outside Edinburgh University with transgender flags and made their feelings known by singing Abba’s Dancing Queen and doing the conga to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way. The university said this restricted access to the venue and raised safety concerns.

How do you counter hatred. With a conga to Born This Way of course pic.twitter.com/KyZujK5xMV — Mx Mike (They/Them) (@_MxMike) April 26, 2023

Edinburgh University said: “At the University we are fully committed to upholding freedom of expression and academic freedom, and facilitating an environment where students and staff can discuss and debate challenging topics. We are disappointed that again this event has not been able to go ahead.

“In line with our commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive and safe environment for our whole community, we worked with the organisers and put measures in place to mitigate risks associated with the event. However, with protesters restricting access to the venue, safety concerns were raised should the event proceed. It was therefore decided that the screening should not continue.”

Reality Matters tweeted: “They’ve done it again. Our film screening is cancelled. They have occupied the venue. Freedom of assembly for women is dead at Edinburgh University. Anyone who is appalled by this please come down to protest.”

Directed by Deirdre O’Neill and Mike Wayne, Adult Human Female claims to be the first UK documentary to explore the “struggle to defend women’s rights.” The filmmakers said: “At risk is safeguarding for children and young people, biological reality, reason and even democracy. Reality denial comes at a price.”

Adult Human Female has been described as “anti-trans” by Pink News, an LGBTQ+ news website. Union UCU Edinburgh said the film was hateful.