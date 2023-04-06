Jimmy Fallon Rakes In Strong First-Quarter Ratings For NBC With ‘The Tonight Show’ & ‘That’s My Jam’

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Fallon is ratings royalty for NBC.

In the first quarter of the year, Fallon has been scoring big in both primetime and late-night with his game show That’s My Jam as well as The Tonight Show.

The Tonight Show ranked No. 1 among the ad-friendly 18-49 age demographic for eight consecutive weeks from January 23 to March 13.

The top-rated episode of the quarter was January 26’s featuring Michael B. Jordan, which scored a 0.26 rating.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of Fallon’s variety game show That’s My Jam is also hitting a high note. After a strong start with the March 7 premiere, the season has continued to trend 15% higher in average total viewers than Season 1.

That’s My Jam is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from popular Tonight Show games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

The first four episodes are now averaging a 0.6 demo rating and 3.5M viewers in Live+3 viewing. The March 28 episode delivered a 0.57 demo rating — the show’s best since the series premiere in November 2021.

According to NBCUniversal, the show has improved NBC’s Tuesday 10-11 p.m. time slot by 64% in the demo and by 30% in total viewers versus the network’s prior hour in Q1 2023.

Both shows are also performing well on social media. Since January 1, The Tonight Show has tallied more than 1.7 billion views and 163M engagements across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The series is the most viewed late-night program across TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

As for That’s My Jam, the season has raked in 153M views and 11.5M engagements across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. The average views per episode this season are up nearly 70% while average engagements per episode is up 88%, according to NBCU.

Starting April 17, That’s My Jam will move to Mondays at 10 p.m. The first episode in its new time slot will feature Simu Liu and Halle Bailey vs. Chloe Bailey and Adam Lambert.