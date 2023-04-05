Skip to main content
Jeremy Renner Tells Diane Sawyer He Wrote “Last Words” Following Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

GMA
Jeremy Renner Good Morning America/Twitter

Jeremy Renner says he was writing “last words” notes on his phone from the hospital after the Jan. 1 snowplow accident that left him in critical condition.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC – and teased today on Good Morning America – the Avengers: Endgame actor said he would have died after being run over by his own snowplow had it not been for his nephew Alex.

“If I was there on my own,” Renner, seated in a wheelchair, tells Sawyer, “that would’ve been a horrible way to die, and surely, I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone – it was my nephew, sweet Alex, and [then] the rest of the calvary came.”

Sawyer will appear on GMA tomorrow with additional clips, said co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. Watch the clip released today below.

