Jeremy Renner Makes Appearance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ As Host Calls Him The “Toughest Avenger”

Jeremy Renner made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! walking onto the set with a cane and even dancing a little as he sat down for an interview.

Kimmel introduced Renner as “indestructible” and called him the “toughest Avenger.”

“Was this a publicity stunt?” Kimmel jokingly asked Renner who replied, “Absolutely.”

Kimmel then added, “Now if there was any question as to who the toughest Avenger was, that’s settled now. Forget [Chris] Hemsworth, forget these guys, it’s you, you’re the guy.”

“Yeah, I guess so,” Renner replied.

Kimmel finished off by saying, “I think I speak for all of us when I say, thank God, look at you, you look great. We’re glad to see you here.”

Watch Renner’s entrance in the video posted below.

Renner’s appearance on JKL! comes after the sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer aired on the alphabet network. The Hawkeye actor has been sharing his recovery efforts on social media with his fans following the near-fatal snowplow accident back in January.

Renner was plowing snow when he suffered an accident earlier this year and was airlifted to the hospital after receiving “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” Renner broke over 30 bones in the accident when a snowplow ran him over as he was trying to save his nephew from getting run over himself.