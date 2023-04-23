‘Absolutely Fabulous’ Star Jennifer Saunders To Play Captain Hook In ‘Peter Pan’ Pantomime At London Palladium

EXCLUSIVE: British comedy legend Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous, French and Saunders) will make her pantomime debut as Captain Hook in Peter Pan this winter holiday season at the world famous London Palladium.

The top-of-the-bill casting coup was the brainchild of Michael Harrison, of Michael Harrison Entertainment and Crossroads Pantomimes. He’s the UK’s pantomime supremo with 24 panto productions set to open across the country in December.

“I thought: ‘Hello! Captain Hook is often played by a man and I thought why not do a gender change? It’s what pantomime is all about, isn’t it?” Harrison told us.

The comic performance artist and writer Rob Madge (My Son’s a Queer, (But what can you do?)) will play Tinker Bell.

Peter Pan will run at the Palladium from December 9-January 14.

Last year, Harrison booked Saunders’ longtime comedy partner Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Death on the Nile) to play the title hero’s mother in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Palladium. “So Jennifer knows what she’s in for,” Harrison said, followed by guffaws of laughter.

Saunders recently appeared on London stages as Madame Arcadia in Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit. It was directed by Richard Eyre, who also directed her in the film Allelujah.

“It’s very lavish, spectacular,” said Harrison, noting that last year audiences talked about the size of the beanstalk in Jack and the Beanstalk that soared upstage. ”Well, this year they’ll be talking about our crocodile! Yes, there’ll obviously be a crocodile. It’s Peter Pan at the Palladium, it’ll be very over the top.”

The big croc will be created by Twins FX.

Pantomimes are definitely not for the faint-hearted. “They can be riotous at times but Jennifer’s a proven comic genius. For starters, just her sauntering on stage as Captain Hook will get a laugh, and that’s before she’s said anything,” Harrison boasted.

The Peter Pan pantomime is only loosely based on J. M. Barrie’s famous tale of Peter Pan, Wendy and The Lost Boys and their adventures in Never Never Land. “I’ll meet up with Jennifer and we’ll work on it together,” said Harrison, who will direct and co-author the show.

Then he’ll put the whole package together with actor, comedian and writer Julian Clary (Julian Clary: Live – Lord of the Mince, Little Princess) who has become a mainstay of the Palladium panto, as adept at delivering a risqué line as he is at sashaying across the stage in a variety of lavish costumes. He also writes great gags.

This year Clary will play Seaman Smee. He’ll appear swathed in creations by designer Hugh Durrant.

Julian Clary in 2022’s ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ Paul Coltasi

Other Palladium regulars include Gary Wilmot (Dr. Seuss’ the Grinch Musical) playing Henrietta Cook, Captain Hook’s mother. As for Nigel Havers (Chariots of Fire, Penelope), his role is undetermined. “Well, he thinks he’s playing Peter Pan, but we haven’t the heart to tell him that he’s not,” Harrison explained.

“He enjoys being made fun of in the panto.”

Ventriloquist and comedian Paul Zerdin (Paul Zerdin: All Mouth) will play Starkey, a crewman. Peter and Wendy are yet to be cast.

Crossroads Pantomimes

Peter Pan will be 43-year-old Harrison’s 11th Palladium show. ”Eight pantos, two seasons of Joseph,” he said, adding that The Wizard of Oz opens there for a summer season beginning June 23.

Peter Pan priority booking opens April 27, with general public booking from April 28.

Set designs are by Mark Walters and costume designs by Durrant. Choreography is by Karen Bruce, lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Gareth Owen and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.