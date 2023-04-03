VFX Company Jellyfish Pictures Expands Into India & Hires General Manager To Run Operations Out Of Mumbai 

EXCLUSIVE: The UK-based VFX and animation company Jellyfish Pictures has launched a new production outpost in Mumbai, India, and hired producer Jasjit Singh as General Manager to run operations.

Singh officially joined the company late last year. He has over 15 years of experience in the business and most recently worked as a Senior Producer, working across post-production, VFX, and animation production, at the DNEG Group-owned production company, ReDefine.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to become part of the Jellyfish Pictures family,” Singh of his new position. “The company culture and ethics create a great place to work, and I anticipate an exciting and fast-paced future ahead of us.”

Jellyfish CEO David Patton said Singh is “one of the most admired leaders within the Indian VFX industry.”

“His proven experience in managing complex VFX projects, coupled with his excellent people-focused management skills, gives me great confidence that Jellyfish Pictures will quickly build a very strong and diverse talent base within India,” Patton added.

Jellyfish’s expansion into India comes after the company launched a large-scale restructuring of its leadership team with a series of executive appointments in November.

New hires included Patton, former Global President of Brand Experience and Advertising at Technicolor Creative Studios, who joined Jellyfish as CEO. Former Technicolor Global Head of Talent Mark Warburg also joined Jellyfish as Chief Operating Officer, while Phil Greenlow, former Global Managing Director for Film at MPC, joined Jellyfish as Managing Director of VFX across Film and Episodic content.

Discussing the company’s continued expansion, Patton said Jellyfish will soon employ over 500 creatives based around the world.

“Given that India is home to so many fantastic VFX and animation artists, it makes perfect sense for us to set up a base in Mumbai to ensure we are able to work closely with the very best of this incredible talent,” Patton said.

“We anticipate that we’ll have over 100 Jellyfish Pictures artists working in Mumbai by the end of the year, supported by our next generation production platforms.”

Since the start of 2023, Jellyfish has hired over 220 new artists to work on its slate of projects across its VFX and Animation divisions.