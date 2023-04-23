Jeff Shell Exits As NBCUniversal CEO After Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

Comcast dropped a bombshell Sunday, announcing that NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is leaving the company, effective immediately. The “mutual” decision comes after an investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint on inappropriate conduct by Shell.

“Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal,” Shell said in a statement. “I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” said Shell, who is married. “I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 10 years has been a privilege.”

Comcast made the announcement in a short press release. There was no additional information about a successor. In a memo to staff, Comcast Brian Roberts and President Mike Cavanagh said that Shell’s senior team will now report directly to Cavanagh.

Shell is a Comcast veteran. He became CEO of the company’s NBCUniversal division in January 2020, succeeding Steve Burke. Previously, Shell was Chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment. Prior to that, he served as Chairman of NBCUniversal International and President of Comcast Programming Group. He has been a trusted lieutenant of Comcast CEO Brian Roberts for many years.

The major upheaval comes as NBCUniversal is facing a big decision, what to do with its stake in Hulu. It also comes as the company finally started to get some good news on its upstart streamer, Peacock, after a rocky first couple of years.

This past January, Shell talked about how bullish he and fellow Comcast execs felt about the company’s investment in Peacock and how it would soon yield profits. The company said Peacock had passed 20 million subscribers by the end of 2022, more than double its size at the start of the year. It added 5 million subscribers in the quarter thanks to Spanish-language World Cup coverage as well as original programming, other live sports and the addition of first-window movie titles and NBC and Bravo series that used to go to Hulu.

On the film side, Shell was a big proponent of collapsing theatrical windows, going day and date on Peacock.

Shell’s departure comes less than three years after another top NBCUniversal executive, Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, exited abruptly after disclosing an affair and an extortion attempt.

Last year, Jeff Zucker resigned as President of CNN, citing his failure to disclose what he characterized as a “consensual relationship” with a colleague.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.