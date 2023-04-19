Jason Priestley Set For Indie Drama ‘Ctrl Alt Del’ From ‘Eastsiders’ Creator Kit Williamson

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills, 90210) has signed on to star in Ctrl Alt Del, an indie drama marking the feature directorial debut of Eastsiders creator Kit Williamson.

The film written by Amir Ohebsion and Arash Homampour, which starts production in L.A. mid-May, is billed as an emotionally charged, character-driven drama following disaffected teen Ava and her estranged filmmaker father Greyson (Priestley) as they try to reconnect in the aftermath of a tragic incident prompted by his latest movie. The film explores timely questions about the responsibility of media in our society, and how what we consume profoundly affects us and the people around us.

Sam Okun is producing through his Sam Okun Productions banner, alongside Ohebsion. Homampour is exec producing, with Nick Lyon, Lachlan Towle, Christian Jean and Constantinos Yiallourides serving as co-producers.

Said Okun in a statement to Deadline, “I was so moved when I first read this gem of a script, so touching and heartfelt and packs one hell of a powerhouse punch! I’m excited to be a part of bringing this film to life and know that Kit, Jason and our entire team will knock it out of the park.”

Added Ohebsion, “I’m grateful that our labor of love found its match with the talented Kit Williamson and his unparalleled passion, and we’re thrilled to have Jason on board to star!”

A 2x Golden Globe nominee best known for starring in the iconic Fox series Beverly Hills, 90210, Priestley recently finished a five-year stint starring in the Canadian crime drama, Private Eyes. The actor has also previously been seen on series like BH90210, The Twilight Zone and Haven, and in films like Tombstone.

Williamson created, directed and starred in the Daytime Emmy-winning LGBTQ+ series Eastsiders, which ran for four seasons and is currently available to stream on Netflix. He is currently in post-production on Unconventional, a new series he developed at the Sundance Labs, and is also developing a fantasy series based on Mercedes Lackey’s bestselling Valdemar novels for Universal TV.

Sam Okun Productions last produced the Catherine Hardwicke-helmed drama Prisoner’s Daughter, starring Kate Beckinsale and Brian Cox, which is due for release on June 30th. Other projects in the works from Okun include the Cristian Lacatus-penned feature Esperanza, to be directed by Anthony Nardilillo; the international series Anatomy of a Scam, based on the Penguin Random House-published novel; and Anatomia de un Trampa, which Daniel Calparsoro will direct from a script by former Panamanian ambassador Fernando Berguido.

Priestley is represented by Buchwald, The Characters Talent Agency and Thruline Entertainment; Williamson by Buchwald and More/Medavoy Management; and Sam Okun Productions by CAA and Skadden, Arps, Slate.