Brandon T. Jackson & Jamie Chung Join Abbie Cornish & Jack Huston In ‘I’m Beginning To See The Light’

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon T. Jackson (Percy Jackson franchise) and Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) have joined Abbie Cornish and Jack Huston in feature drama I’m Beginning To See The Light.

From veteran Russian filmmaker Konstantin Khudyakov, the film will follow Ezra (Huston), a grief-stricken jazz trumpeter who seeks purpose and salvation after the sudden, tragic death of his wife and daughter. When he is mistaken for the new lighthouse keeper, Ezra meets Hannah (Cornish), a local school teacher who, along with ethereal music, reignites his passion for life and imbues it with meaning.

Chung will play Sarah, the wife of Ezra and mother of their 10-year-old daughter. She loves Ezra but is angry at him for the time and energy that he pours into a career that no longer supports them. Jackson will play Sam, a bass guitarist who hasn’t recovered from being replaced in his band and losing his girlfriend. Broke and lonely, he befriends Ezra and a friendship grows between the two musicians.

Story is by Khudyakov from a screenplay by Mark Bacci (Prisoner‘s Daughter), who also serves as one of the executive producers. Pic is being produced by Pavel Khudyakov of Calabasas Media, who has produced dozens of music videos. Rich Mento (Warm Bodies) is casting. The film is due to begin production this spring.

Chung, an alum of MTV’s reality series The Real World, is best known for voicing Disney movie Big Hero 6 and starring in series including The Gifted and Lovecraft Country. In post she has comedy feature The Reunion in which she stars with Nina Dobrev, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Chace Crawford, Lil Rel Howery and Cassandra Blair.

Jackson has taken a five-year hiatus from acting but is now revving up his on-screen career once. He is best known for Tropic Thunder, The Percy Jackson franchise, Tooth Fairy, Lottery Ticket and Big Mommas. He is also in development on Detroit City Cop, an original action-comedy feature that he wrote and will star in, and he has been on a standup tour.

Jackson is repped by Buchwald and Zero Gravity Management. Chung is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts.