James Gunn Says A DC/Marvel Crossover “Is More Likely Now” That He’s In Charge

It’s a fevered dream among superhero fans. And while a DC-Marvel movie crossover is not happening soon, it certainly is on the table, at least according to writer/director/executive James Gunn, who has worked in both camps.

The comic books have already seen the characters in dual adventures, dating as far back as the 1970s. Spider-Man has teamed with Superman and Batman, The Hulk has battled Batman, and even the Silver Surfer has met Superman. Not to mention the Avengers and Justice League of America team-ups.

Such a long tradition seems ripe for filmdom’s exploitation.

Gunn, who now heads DC Studios with Peter Safran, allowed that it’s not far-fetched to see those sort of team-ups become films – some day.

In their latest issue, Empire quoted Gunn take on the matches as a definite maybe. “I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC],” Gunn told the magazine, “Who knows?” However, “That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

Gunn’s last Marvel project commitment, “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3,” opens in theaters on May 5.