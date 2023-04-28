James Gunn On The Possibility Of A DC/Marvel Crossover & Why Rocket Was Always The “Secret Protagonist” Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Now that James Gunn is leading the DC franchise, what are the odds that audiences might see Superman sharing the screen with Spider-Man?

While a DC/Marvel crossover could happen in the future, don’t expect it any time soon, Gunn told Deadline during the Los Angeles premiere for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I think that it would look like something that will be happening in about 10 years. Not today, because we have a whole bunch of other DC movies we need to tell,” the director said.

Guardians Vol. 3 brings the trilogy to a close and, with it, Gunn’s time within the MCU. At least for now, as he steps away to dive into his duties at DC. The final romp with the Star Lord and his crew focuses on the origins of Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon.

Gunn says he’s known “from the beginning” of the trilogy that he wanted to dive deeper into Rocket’s story. In fact, he argued all three films are primarily about the beloved raccoon.

“That was my way into the story,” he explained. “Once I started telling the story, and once I started putting the Guardians together, I knew that Rocket was the secret protagonist of the entire trilogy. And I always knew we were going to this point that we’re at right now.”