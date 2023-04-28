‘The Late Late Show’ Farewell Boasts 77% Audience Increase Over Season Average For CBS

James Corden was joined by 1.43M people for the farewell to CBS’ The Late Late Show on Thursday night.

The audience for the final episode of The Late Late Show was up 77% over the show’s season-to-date average live+same-day viewership (which was about 806,000). It was also the show’s largest audience on any day of the week since January 2021 following the AFC Championship Game.

Corden took over for Craig Ferguson in 2015 and ended his eight-year run as host on Thursday with his final guests Will Ferrell and Harry Styles, as well as one last edition of Carpool Karaoke with his old pal Adele. But first, to help say goodbye to its late-night star, CBS set aside an hour in primetime for a pre-taped special that included video montages and candy-coated skits so Corden could show off his singing chops.

The primetime special averaged 3.65M total viewers. The last time The Late Late Show ventured into primetime was in 2019 for a Carpool Karaoke special. Thursday night’s sendoff was up 32% from the 2.77M viewers who tuned in for the 2019 episode.

Late night TV often does fairly well on social media, as clips from the interviews surface. Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show was the #1 most social non-sports program on broadcast TV, according to CBS.

Over the course of his final season, Corden earned 523M video views. Adele’s final Carpool Karaoke, which was posted a bit early on April 24, currently has 13.1M views on YouTube.