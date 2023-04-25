James Cameron Salutes John Fithian As Outgoing NATO Chief Takes Final Bow – CinemaCon

A video salute from James Cameron to John Fithian launched CinemaCon Tuesday, with the director offering a big “thanks on behalf of the worldwide creative community for your passionate dedication to championing the cause of the theatrical experience.”

The outgoing chief of the National Association of Theater Owners is leaving with the overall business in a better place after a few really traumatic years, with the box office rebounding and growing awareness across entertainment that theatrical drives audiences for a film in any window. That’s been Fithian’s tireless message, and he lobbed a few stats – “Nine out of ten people are aware when a movie was released theatrically and 50% are more like to watch theatrically released titles when considering their options on streaming platforms,” Fithian said at his final address.

RELATED: CinemaCon 2023 – Deadline’s Full Coverage

The industry’s biggest annual event runs through Thursday, and Michael O’Leary assumes the top NATO role May 1.

Fithian touted a commitment to theatrical by Apple and Amazon, Apple’s Napoleon by Ridley Scott. Apple’s Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon this fall, and Amazon’s recently released Air.

“Though Air was sold as a streaming movie, Ben Affleck and the entire filmmaking team really delivered a crowd-pleaser with universal themes, transcending a typical sports, deal, or business movie. It’s a film deserving a true theatrical experience and Amazon Studios gave it just that.”

He left with a parting shot at the words “product” and “content.”

“We are not in the widget business. We are in the movie business, and movies are what we bring to our audiences. Movies are fun, entertaining, and sometimes art. When we speak of that art – the art of cinema – let’s use that word. It is the word we use to describe the greatest artform of all time. Product is something that you use to keep your hair styled. Content makes something sound disposable; content may have shifted during transit. Movies are about pleasure, and cinema signifies lasting power and cultural relevancy.”