Jafar Panahi’s Lawyer Quashes Rumors Director Has Left Iran For Good

Jafar Panahi’s lawyer has batted back rumors that the dissident director has left Iran for good, following reports of his first international trip in 14 years due to the lifting of a travel ban.

Leading Iranian lawyer Saleh Nikbakht confirmed Panahi had gone on an international trip but said he was due back in Iran next week.

“I don’t know with what purpose these people are spreading lies,” he was reported as saying in an interview with Iranian journalist Mansour Jahani.

”Travel is the right of all citizens and this right was denied to Mr. Panahi, and more importantly to Iran and the country’s art, fourteen years ago, despite dozens of works and artistic invitations, each of which could be a page of honor for the country’s artistic community,” he said.

Nikbakht said the filmmaker’s love of his country was too strong for him to leave permanently.

“Mr. Panahi, as can be seen from his works; He is in love with his people and country. What I can say is that I have an appointment with Mr. Panahi for next Wednesday and I am going to host him in my office,” he revealed.

News of Panahi’s first trip in 14 years broke after his wife Tahereh Saeedi posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday night showing her arriving with her husband at an undisclosed airport.

The director has not been able to leave Iran since 2009 after stoking the ire of the Islamic Republic government for attending the funeral of a student shot dead in the Green Revolution and then attempting to shoot a feature set against the backdrop of the uprising.

Panahi was seen waving and pushing a luggage trolley laden with three large suitcases in the Instagram post. French media later reported that Panahi was in France and had travelled there to see his daughter.

His destination has also sparked rumors that the director might be gearing up for an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, and perhaps, even in its jury, alongside this year’s jury president Ruben Ostlund.

The film festival, running from May 16 to 27, has yet to announce its jury and did not respond to a query on whether Panahi would be attending the festival as a guest.

Nikbakht’s comment that Panahi has an appointment with him in Tehran next Wednesday (May 3) suggests Cannes jury duty is not on the cards.