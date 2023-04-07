Jacques Haitkin Dies: ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Cinematographer Was 72

Jacques Haitkin, the cinematographer on the first two Nightmare on Elm Street films as well as myriad other horror and action movies, has died. He passed on March, 21 after a battle with ALS and Leukemia, according to a Facebook post by his son Zak Haitkin. He was 72.

More recently, Haitkin had worked as second unit director of photography or camera operator on some of the industry’s biggest titles, including Black Panther, Venom, Captain America: Civil War (and Winter Soldier), Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, Captain Phillips, The Expendables, X-Men: First Class, X-Men: The Last Stand and Kong: Skull Island.

Below is his son Zac’s statement.

I am deeply saddened to announce that my dad, Jacques Haitkin passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the age of 72 in San Francisco, CA after a long and courageous battle with ALS and Leukemia. Despite the challenges that he faced, his spirit remained unwavering until the very end. I can take comfort in knowing that he is now at peace and in a better place with my mom, Anne Coffey, and they are together again at last.

You will be deeply missed, Jacques, but your spirit will continue to inspire us all forever. All the memories we’ve shared and the lessons you’ve taught me are things I will never forget. I am the man I am today because of the way you raised me. I love you so much and I am so thankful that I got to be your son

A fuller list of the titles on which Haitkin was either DP or cinematographer includes The Prize Fighter, The Private Eyes, The House Where Evil Dwells, The Lost Empire, Quiet Cool, My Demon Lover, The Hidden, Cherry 2000, Cage, Shocker, Buried Alive, The Ambulance, Fast Getaway, Mom and Dad Save the World, Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence, Relentless 3, Bloodsport 2, The Big Squeeze, Buried Alive II, Wishmaster, Team Knight Rider, and Faust, along with others. He also directed episodes of Team Knight Rider.

Editor, friend and Hellbound: Hellraiser II director Tony Randel posted his own tribute.