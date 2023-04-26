Jacob Elordi, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Will Poulter Starrer ‘On Swift Horses’ Heads To Cannes Market With Black Bear International & UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Black Bear International and UTA Independent Film Group have launched world sales on On Swift Horses, the buzzy project we told you about two months ago starring Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where The Crawdads Sing), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Diego Calva (Babylon) and Sasha Calle (The Flash). The film is currently in post-production.

Based on the novel by Shannon Pufahl, the story follows newlyweds Muriel and Lee who are beginning a new life when he returns from the Korean War. However, their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic younger brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret. A dangerous love triangle is quickly formed, as the three vow to start a new life together in California, but their bid for the American Dream is blown apart when Julius disappears and heads for Las Vegas instead. Muriel embarks on a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible.

Daniel Minahan (Game Of Thrones) is directing. Pic is produced by Oscar-winner Peter Spears (Nomadland) for Cor Cordium, Tim Headington for Ley Line Entertainment (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Oscar-winner Mollye Asher (Nomadland) for FirstGen Content, alongside Ley Line Entertainment’s Theresa Steele Page and FirstGen Content’s Michael D’Alto (Call Jane).

Script comes from Bryce Kass (Lizzie). UTA Independent Film Group reps North America, and Black Bear International is handling international. The starry project is being launched for sales ahead of the upcoming Cannes market.

Daisy Edgar-Jones will next begin production on Twisters, the sequel to 1996’s Twister. Elordi has leading roles in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming Saltburn and Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. Poulter will next be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Calva’s breakout role was in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Calle will next be seen in DC’s The Flash in which she plays Supergirl.

Black Bear International and UTA Independent Film Group have recently collaborated on Nicolas Cage thriller Longlegs and musical Fred & Ginger starring Margaret Qualley and Jamie Bell.